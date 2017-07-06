Listen Live

An “honest” Amazing Spider-Man trailer

Screen Junkies does it again!

In anticipation of the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Screen Junkies has put together an honest trailer for the Amazing Spider-Man 2, the last Spidey movie unleashed in theatres in 2014. Spider-Man 2: Electro Boogaloo covers many of the critical issues with the second Amazing Spider-Man flick including the amount of subplots in the film.

This isn’t the first time that the Screen Junkies have taken on the Amazing Spider-Man – one of their earlier “Honest Trailers” videos took on the original Amazing Spider-Man.

CC image courtesy of The Conmunity – Pop Culture Geek via Flickr

