An “honest” Amazing Spider-Man trailer

In anticipation of the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Screen Junkies has put together an honest trailer for the Amazing Spider-Man 2, the last Spidey movie unleashed in theatres in 2014. Spider-Man 2: Electro Boogaloo covers many of the critical issues with the second Amazing Spider-Man flick including the amount of subplots in the film.

This isn’t the first time that the Screen Junkies have taken on the Amazing Spider-Man – one of their earlier “Honest Trailers” videos took on the original Amazing Spider-Man.

CC image courtesy of The Conmunity – Pop Culture Geek via Flickr