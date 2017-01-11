Listen Live

An Attempted Barrie Theft That Really Sucks

Cops Say Suspect Tried To Steal A Robot Vacuum

By News

Suspect Sought in Attempt Theft Police on the hunt for a suspect they say tried to steal a robot. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, police say a woman went into the Bayfield St. Canadian Tire store and grabbed one of those fancy robot vacuum cleaners. The suspect allegedly tried to get out through a locked door, then tried to return the item she just lifted off the shelf. The store manager grabbed the vacuum, the suspect fled. The suspect is described as:

  • Female, white
  • Mid-forties to late fifties
  • Long brown hair
  • Think build
  • Partially or fully missing teeth
  • Wearing black jeans, black running shoes and blue ¾ length winter jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Beard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2582 or email at mbeard@barriepolice.ca.

