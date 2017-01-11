An Attempted Barrie Theft That Really Sucks
Cops Say Suspect Tried To Steal A Robot Vacuum
Police on the hunt for a suspect they say tried to steal a robot. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, police say a woman went into the Bayfield St. Canadian Tire store and grabbed one of those fancy robot vacuum cleaners. The suspect allegedly tried to get out through a locked door, then tried to return the item she just lifted off the shelf. The store manager grabbed the vacuum, the suspect fled. The suspect is described as:
- Female, white
- Mid-forties to late fifties
- Long brown hair
- Think build
- Partially or fully missing teeth
- Wearing black jeans, black running shoes and blue ¾ length winter jacket
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Beard of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2582 or email at mbeard@barriepolice.ca.