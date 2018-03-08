Listen Live

Amelia Earhart May Finally Have Been Found

Analysis Of Bones Found In South Pacific May Be Those of Famed Pilot

The University of Tennessee claims it has found Amelia Earhart. Researchers there have done analysis on bones found on a remote south pacific island, and say they are likely the remains fo the legendary aviation pioneer who went missing in the area during a circumnavigational flight of the globe. You can read more about the University of Tennessee’s claims through a post on its website.

