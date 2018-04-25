Listen Live

Amazon Will Now Deliver Packages to the Trunk of Your Car

Ultimate convenience

By Morning Show

Amazon is constantly evolving with their delivery ideas. Last year they introduced Whole Foods delivery, and suggested they be allowed to enter homes via a handy Amazon Key to drop off packages to ensure they weren’t stolen off the front stoop. Now, they’re taking further measures to provide a delivery service to the trunk of your car.

This is Amazon’s mid-way solution between leaving it by the front door and entering your home. Currently, in-car delivery will only work for customers who have a 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an active OnStar account.

The delivery service will launch in 37 cities soon.

Learn more about Amazon’s delivery here.

