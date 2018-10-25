Amazing Classic Rock Covers

Thanks to producer Matt for introducing us to Jamie Dupuis from New Liskeard Ontario who is winning accolades for his accomplished guitar playing.

In 2011, Jamie beat out more than 1,000 entries to win an an international scholarship competition in Hollywood. He is a graduate in the associates’ degree program at Musicians Institute, and also a graduate from Cambrian College in Classical guitar performance and has been making waves on the internet with some of his amazing guitar performances.

Here he is playing Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes on a Harp guitar.

To see more of Jamie’s work, click here.