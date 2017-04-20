Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County Support Group Meetings
Support Group Meetings
Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Alzheimer Society Office
20 Anne Street South, Barrie
Event: The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes. For further information call (705) 722-1066.
Note: These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.
Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County
______________________________________________________________
Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Time: 7:00 p.m.
“Cranberry Craft Studio & Kitchen” (lower level)
Location: Waterford Retirement Community,
132 Edgehill Drive (at Leacock Drive) Barrie
Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County
______________________________________________________________
Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: The Spoke Club House, Sandycove Acres North,
908 Lockhart Road, Innisfil
Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County ________________________________________________________________