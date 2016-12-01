Listen Live

Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County Support Group Meetings

    Support Group Meetings

     

    Date:                           Tuesday, March 21, 2017

    Time:                           9:30 a.m.

    Location:                     Alzheimer Society Office

    20 Anne Street South, Barrie

    Event:                          The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes.  For further information call (705) 722-1066.

                                        Note:  These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

    Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

    ______________________________________________________________

     

    Date:                           Tuesday, March 21, 2017

    Time:                           7:00 p.m.

    “Cranberry Craft Studio & Kitchen” (lower level)

    Location:                     Waterford Retirement Community,

    132 Edgehill Drive (at Leacock Drive) Barrie

    Event:                          The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes.  For further information call (705) 722-1066.

                                        Note:  These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

    Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County

    ______________________________________________________________

    Date:                           Thursday, March 16, 2017

    Time:                           1:00 p.m.

    Location:                     The Spoke Club House, Sandycove Acres North,

    908 Lockhart Road, Innisfil

    Event:                          The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County’s support groups connect family and friends caring for a person with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, to education and coping strategies in a safe place, while sharing challenges and successes.  For further information call Heidi Haupt (705) 722-1066.

                                        Note:  These groups are open to family and friends, including adult children.

    Sponsored by: Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County                        ________________________________

