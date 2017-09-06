Almost A Hundred Pairs Of Lacy Undergarments Stolen From Barrie Shop

You gotta wonder if they were for him… Barrie Police are on the hunt for a man they say stole ninety-six pairs of ladies underwear from a lingerie shop in the Georgian Mall. Video surveillance from last Friday reportedly show the guy walk into the La Senza around noon, and swiftly remove an entire stack of lacy underthings and shove them in his bag. The suspect is described as;

Male, black

Thin build, 6”4’

Wearing a red bandanna, white t-shirt, dark pants, flip flops and carrying a large white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Trollope of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext.2694, or via email at rtrollope@barriepolice.ca. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.tipsubmit.com