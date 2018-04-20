Listen Live

Alliston Hospice Facility Expanding Thanks to Provincial Funding

Matthews House Growing to Ten Beds Thanks to $1.2 Million in Funding

By News

An Alliston palliative care facility is getting a fiscal boost from the province. Matthews House in Alliston, a residential hospice facility, is to receive $1.2 million in funding, to pay for an expansion from six to ten beds. “I have witnessed this dream become reality.” said John Wigle, husband of a Matthews House client, “The vision, bold leadership, community support energized by a small army of dedicated volunteers, and excellent staff in a relatively small community is without parallel in my experience.” Once finished, the palliative care hub should provide nursing and personal support services to patients and their families closer to home.

