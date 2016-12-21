Alliston Counterfeit Operation Shut Down

A stolen bobcat has lead police to shut down a counterfeit operation out of Alliston. Officers with Nottawasaga Detachment were investigating the theft of a stolen bobcat, which lead to a search warrant written up for a Boyne Street address. Officers went in on November 9th and say today one person has been arrested. Police claim they found eight stolen vehicles, over $100,000 in stolen appliances and generators, along with counterfeit identification and credit cards, stolen credit card numbers, and the equipment needed to manufacture counterfeit materials. Arrest warrants have been issued for two other suspects, still on the lamb.