Alleged Impaired Driver Couldn’t Explain Vehicle Damage

A Midland man is up on charges for causing some damage and not even being aware of it. A hit and run was reported on Bayshore Drive in Midland Tuesday, with claims one vehicle sideswiped another and kept going. Two other vehicles had to swerve out of the way too, while police were able to catch up to and pull over the suspect vehicle to Highway 12. Officers claim the 57-year-old man behind the wheel had no idea how his vehicle got damaged, and was charged with Driving While Impaired By Drugs.