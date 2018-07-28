All Things Canadian
Friday, July 27th: 5:00pm – 10:00pm and Saturday, July 28th: 11:00am – 6:00pm
All Things Canadian is an outdoor festival that will celebrate our heritage, homecoming along with Penetanguishenes’ own local cultures of Anglophone, Francophone and Indigenous, gathering local residents, surrounding communities and visitors to celebrate who we are as Canadians. The event will focus on various activities, live music, food, entertainment and fun!
————————————————————–
FREE ADMISSION
Live Music at Amphitheatre
Food Trucks & Vendors
Licensed Beverage Garden
Pancake Breakfast
FREE Kids Zone
Inflatables & Face Painting
Magicians & Entertainers
Activities & Re-enactments