Friday, July 27th: 5:00pm – 10:00pm and Saturday, July 28th: 11:00am – 6:00pm

All Things Canadian is an outdoor festival that will celebrate our heritage, homecoming along with Penetanguishenes’ own local cultures of Anglophone, Francophone and Indigenous, gathering local residents, surrounding communities and visitors to celebrate who we are as Canadians. The event will focus on various activities, live music, food, entertainment and fun!

————————————————————–

FREE ADMISSION

Live Music at Amphitheatre

Food Trucks & Vendors

Licensed Beverage Garden

Pancake Breakfast

FREE Kids Zone

Inflatables & Face Painting

Magicians & Entertainers

Activities & Re-enactments