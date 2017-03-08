All Pink Starburst Coming In April

Best. News. Ever!

Starburst announced this week that due to popular demand, they are releasing packs of ALL PINK STARBURSTS.

Starting in April, you’ll be able to pick up the packs at Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Kroger, Target, Meijer, and H-E-B. So far, there is no word on whether they’ll be available in Canada.

Anybody making a trip to the US want to pick me up a pack or 10?

(Courtesy of Starburst)