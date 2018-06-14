All Day Ball Hockey Tournament Keeps Innisfil Fire On Its Feet

Innisfil Fire and Rescue was taking on all comers Thursday, and raised some decent coin in the process. A series of charity ball hockey tournaments saw the Fire Service take on South Simcoe Police, employees at InnPower, Town of Innisfil, and even the Innisfil Library, all in support of the Innisfil YMCA.

It’s time again for @Innisfil_FIRE to challenge the entire @townofinnisfil staff in an all-day ball hockey tournament. Funds raised for the Innisfil YMCA pic.twitter.com/Ns1aGz8GHS — Innisfil Fire (@Innisfil_FIRE) June 14, 2018



Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope dropped the ball to kick the day off, in the opening match that pitted firefighter against law man.



The final tally, $1,000, will help the Innisfil YMCA send kids to camp this summer.

Innisfil Ball Hockey Tournament at the Innisfil Y today raised $1000 to help send kids to camp! Thank you to the @Innisfil_FIRE , @SouthSimcoePS , and Mayor Gord Wauchope for all their help! 🤗😁#BuildingHealthierCommunities #YMCA #Innisfil #BallHockey pic.twitter.com/JNRs9SG8H3 — YMCA Simcoe/Muskoka (@YMCASM) June 14, 2018



Banner photo courtesy YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka