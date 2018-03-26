Listen Live

Alectra Utilities reports 1.5% less electricity used during Earth Hour

Essa leads the way in our region

News

Alectra says its customers saved 43 megawatts of power during Earth Hour on Saturday night – enough to light up more than 1300 average-sized homes for 24 hours. Folks in Essa Township were the most determined in Alectra’s service area with a 17.4 percent reduction. Conversely, Barrie was among Alectra’s lowest at 0.9 percent.

The reductions achieved per community in 2018 were as follows:

Community

% Reduction*

MW Reduction*

Aurora

4.1

2.15

Barrie

0.9

1.08

Bradford West Gwillimbury (Bradford)

5.4

1.27

Brampton

1.2

4.74

Essa (Thornton)

17.4

0.17

Hamilton

1.3

6.21

Markham

0.9

1.63

Mississauga

0.8

6.77

New Tecumseth (Alliston, Beeton, Tottenham)

3.9

1.27

Penetanguishene

1.7

0.15

Richmond Hill

3.1

4.39

St.Catharines

1.7

1.54

Vaughan

3.6

12.0

Alectra Service Territory

1.5

43.37

In comparison to a typical consumption pattern normally experienced on a similar type of day, taking into consideration hour of the day, time of year and weather.

