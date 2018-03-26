Alectra Utilities reports 1.5% less electricity used during Earth Hour
Essa leads the way in our region
Alectra says its customers saved 43 megawatts of power during Earth Hour on Saturday night – enough to light up more than 1300 average-sized homes for 24 hours. Folks in Essa Township were the most determined in Alectra’s service area with a 17.4 percent reduction. Conversely, Barrie was among Alectra’s lowest at 0.9 percent.
The reductions achieved per community in 2018 were as follows:
|
Community
|
% Reduction*
|
MW Reduction*
|
Aurora
|
4.1
|
2.15
|
Barrie
|
0.9
|
1.08
|
Bradford West Gwillimbury (Bradford)
|
5.4
|
1.27
|
Brampton
|
1.2
|
4.74
|
Essa (Thornton)
|
17.4
|
0.17
|
Hamilton
|
1.3
|
6.21
|
Markham
|
0.9
|
1.63
|
Mississauga
|
0.8
|
6.77
|
New Tecumseth (Alliston, Beeton, Tottenham)
|
3.9
|
1.27
|
Penetanguishene
|
1.7
|
0.15
|
Richmond Hill
|
3.1
|
4.39
|
St.Catharines
|
1.7
|
1.54
|
Vaughan
|
3.6
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
Alectra Service Territory
|
1.5
|
43.37
In comparison to a typical consumption pattern normally experienced on a similar type of day, taking into consideration hour of the day, time of year and weather.