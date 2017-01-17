Alanis Morrisette updates “Ironic”

Looking past the fact that Alanis Morrisette’s 1995 smash hit Ironic contained not one example of actual irony…and in failing to include any actual irony in a song called Ironic is a great example of actual irony, the song was pretty catchy.

Now over 20 years later, with a little help from James Cordon and The Late Late Show, Alanis Morrisette has updated the lyrics to be more suitable to today’s society…and it’s actually pretty funny.

I won’t get into the irony in that.

Full Lyrics below.

An old friend sends you a Facebook request

You only find out they’re racist after you accept

There’s free office cake on the first day of your diet

It’s like they announce a new iPhone the day after you buy it

And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?

It’s like swiping left on your future soulmate

It’s a Snapchat that you wish you had saved

It’s a funny tweet that nobody faves

And who would’ve thought it figures

It’s a traffic jam when you try to use Waze

A no-smoking sign when you brought your vape

It’s 10,000 male late-night hosts when all you want is just one woman, seriously!

It’s singing the duet of your dreams, and then Alanis Morissette shouting at you

And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?

A little too ironic, and yeah I really do think

It’s like you’re first class on a Southwest plane

Then you realize that every seat is the same

It’s like Amazon but your package never came

And who would’ve thought it figures

It’s like Netflix but you own DVDs

It’s a free ride but your Uber’s down the street

It’s singing “Ironic,” but there are no ironies

And who would’ve thought it figures