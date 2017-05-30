Listen Live

Alanis Morissette To Make A Musical Based On “Jagged Little Pill”

Relive the '90s in musical form!

Alanis Morissette’s iconic album “Jagged Little Pill” from 1995 will soon be a musical! It’ll premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass.

The Oscar award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), Tony award-winning director Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot) will all be involved in the musical.

Alanis Morissette is pretty excited about the whole thing. She said this in a statement:

“This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true. The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honoured to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity.”

Diablo Cody said:

“Jagged Little Pill defined a generation and yet the raw, emotional honesty of Alanis’ songs feels more needed now than ever.”

The album has sold 33 million copies worldwide to date. It also won five Grammy Awards out of nine nominations, including Album of the Year, making her the youngest artist in history to receive the honour at the time.

Can’t wait! Read more about it here.

