Air Canada Centre Is Getting A New Name Next Summer

One of Toronto’s busiest destinations and most recognizable names, is getting a new name.

The home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors is coming to a close of their 20 year agreement with Air Canada. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment revealed today that they will be changing the venue’s name next summer to the Scotiabank Arena. According to Sportsnet, the title change will take into effect July 1st 2018.

This won’t be Canada’s only Scotiabank-owned Hockey arena. Scotiabank owns the rights to the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, plus Scotiabank Hometown Hockey, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey.

Image courtesy Shaheen Karolia via Wiki Commons