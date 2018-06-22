Agilec’s Orillia Garage Sale and Car Wash to support The Sharing Place

Agilec’s Annual Turn the Tables on Hunger Event

Agilec staff members across Ontario will be supporting our Annual Turn the Tables on Hunger initiative by participating in various fundraisers and activities to battle hunger in our communities.

Agilec’s Orillia location will be hosting a Garage Sale and Car Wash to support The Sharing Place, the area’s largest and busiest food bank. The events will take place on June 22, 2018 from 9:00am – 3:00pm in the Foodland parking lot located at 80 Fittons Road East.

Turn the Tables on Hunger is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative that Agilec created and actively participates in year round. The company also chooses one day every June for all 180 staff members in 17 locations across the province to get out into their communities and contribute in some way to eradicating hunger. In previous years, Agilec has volunteered over 1500 hours, raised more than $18,000, and donated over 2000 pounds of food to local charities.

“Since our beginning 33 years ago, we recognized the importance of working with the community on a professional level while at the same time taking every opportunity to give back to those that we serve” said CEO Wendy Legere, also adding, “we care about individuals, our communities, and society as a whole and this is our opportunity to support our values and also our mission to help people and organizations develop their potential.”

Please visit www.agilec.ca/giving-back for more information about Agilec’s Corporate Social Responsibility and our efforts to give back.