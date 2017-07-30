Listen Live

Aggressive Dog In Barrie Shot By Police

Owner Is the Victim Of Dog Attack

By News

Police in Barrie say they responded to a call yesterday, that ended in shots being fired at a dog. Officials say the call was placed to Barrie Police Service after a dog continued to attack a woman in the parking lot of a funeral home on Worsley Street. Reports say the dog was viciously biting the victim on the arms, and was not responding to its owners commands. As a result officers were forced to fire upon the dog, which quickly killed it. Due to the injuries from the dog, the female victim was rushed to hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.

Related posts

New Options For Boat Trailer Parking In Orillia

Emergency Crews Respond To Plane Crash On Georgian Bay

Orillia OPP Looking For Pair Wanted In Vandalism Investigation

Purse Snatcher Wanted In Barrie

Speed A Factor In Killer Crash Near Sutton

Wayhome: Things You Need To Know (Or Have Forgotten)

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Two Downtown Barrie Stabbings Could Be Connected

Tottenham B&E Suspect Pried Open A Side Door