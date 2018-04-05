African Serval Cat On The Lose in Tiny Township

The cat’s out of the bag in Tiny Township. The Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP are warning that an African Serval cat was reported loose near Wolf Trail and Tall Pines Road in Tiny Township. Like any wild animal, please use caution if you spot “Cassie” and don’t approach her. When found, the cat is destined for an animal sanctuary. If you see this animal please contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.