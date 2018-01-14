Listen Live

Advisory Group Created in Nottawasaga To Address Local Drug Concerns

Group will promote efforts on prevention, treatment and harm reduction.

By News

Concern about the overuse and abuse of Opioids  within Nottawasaga has led to the creation of an advisory working group.  The Nottawasaga Opioid Advisory working group will pursue an understanding what the  misuse of opioids is having in communities and  promote efforts on prevention, treatment, harm reduction. The groups include  professional agencies, members from the Nottawasaga OPP, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, South Simcoe Police , Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Addiction Treatment Centres, local pharmacists, mental health and addictions treatment workers, and local shelters.

 

 

