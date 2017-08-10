Adam West’s final performance as Batman will soon be released. Prior to his passing, West voiced Batman for the Batman vs. Two-Face animated film. The first trailer for the film has been released and the feature will be available starting October 13th.

Watch our exclusive trailer debut for #Batman vs. Two-Face, featuring Adam West’s final performance as the Caped Crusader! pic.twitter.com/SBUfrFzNrz — IGN (@IGN) August 9, 2017

Batman vs. Two-Face pits Batman against Harvey Dent and Hugo Strange and features the voices of William Shatner as Two-Face, Burt Ward as Robin and Julie Newmar as Catwoman. This is the second movie in this series; Adam West reprised his role as Batman in 2016’s “Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders”.