According to Science Picking Your Nose and Eating it is Good for You

Is there a better feeling of relief than sticking your finger up your nose and coming out with a big crusty booger? Everybody does it. Not everybody eats it. According to science, they should.

A scientific study found that picking your nose and eating it is actually healthy, especially for children.

According to the study boogies contain salivary mucins, which form a barrier against the type of bacteria that causes cavities. There is also evidence that snot could help defend the body against respiratory infection, stomach ulcers and HIV.

Researchers are currently working on a way to recreate synthetic mucus that could be made into gum or toothpaste.

(cover photo via MyBiggestFan flickr)