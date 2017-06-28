According to Science Car Horns Should be Replaced with Duck Quacks

We can all agree the sound of a car horn is not the most pleasant of sounds. Well, researchers have come up with a far more pleasant alternative.

They tested a few different sounds at Soongsil University in Seoul, South Korea and found that a horn imitating a duck’s quack would be just as effective as a blaring horn.

According to researchers “the new horn can immediately alert the pedestrians of the danger while also reducing the unpleasantness and stress of the sound.” The study saw about 100 testers evaluate different sounds based on loudness and stress and the quack was a clear winner. Researchers also say the quack would be less distracting for drivers, which would contribute to road safety.