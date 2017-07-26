Listen Live

Accepting Applications ~ Barrie Soccer Club

  • July 26, 2017

The Barrie Soccer Club is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 Season, which runs from November 2017 through to fall 2018, for the following positions –>

  • Technical Lead Coaches
  • Development Pool Coaches (U9-U12)
  • Competitive (Rep) Coaches (U13-U18)

Applications should be submitted to the attention of:  BSC Technical Director, by email to: info@barriefc.com

with the words “Coach Application” in the subject line by the end of business day on Wed, July 26, 2017.

