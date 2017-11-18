AC/DC Co-Founder Malcolm Young Has Died

Rock 95 joins the legion of AC/DC fans in mourning the death of band co-founder Malcolm Young, who died Saturday at age 64. He had suffered with dementia for the last three years – the illness that forced his retirement from the band.

A songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and, to many, a visionary, Young and his brother Angus founded AC/DC in 1973. Malcolm, Angus and older brother George – who died in October at age 70 – were credited as co-writers on every song the band recorded, from their debut with High Voltage in 1975 to 2014’s Rock or Bust – the band’s final album and the first without Malcolm, who announced in September that year he would be leaving the band due to dementia. Together, they created the riffs that led to hits such as Back in Black, Hells Bells, Highway to Hell and Thunderstruck.

In 2008, Malcolm told Rolling Stone magazine he never felt like a rock star, “This is a nine-to-five sort of gig. It comes from working in the factories, that world. You don’t forget it.”

Malcolm Young died peacefully Saturday with his family by his side.

