Listen Live

About 500 Bucks in Razor Blades Taken From Barrie Store

Suspect Caught on Camera

By News

Theft of Razor BladesBarrie Police have sent over a picture of a guy they say walked out with about 500 bucks in razor blades. Around noon last Wednesday, police say their suspect went into the Pharma Plus on Duckworth St. and filled a backpack with packages of razor blades. Employees tried to stop him, but say he booted it across the parking lot and got away. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable Brickell at (705)725-7025 ex. 2520 or via email at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca.

Related posts

Toque Left At Scene of Alliston Crime

Stolen Credit Card Left At The Scene of the Crime

Living In North Simcoe-Muskoka Could Be Bad For Your Heart

Stunt Driving Charges Laid Against A Dozen Drivers On Highway 400

Canada Joins EpiPen Recall

UPDATE: Orillia Sexual Assault Victim Let The Suspect In

Emission Tests Now Free

McDonald’s Online Career Page Compromised

Suspect May Be Sporting a Brand New Necklace