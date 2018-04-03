Abandoned Farm Fire Deemed Suspicious

A fire at an abandoned property in Innisfil is being considered suspicious. South Simcoe Police say two large piles of debris were ignited on the property during the middle of the day on March 31st, and if not for the hard work of Innisfil Fire, the flames would have engulfed the nearby barn. Witnesses reported a vehicle was spotted nearby about a half hour prior to the fire being reported. The vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored 2 door hatchback type vehicle, with tinted windows and a large 3” tail pipe exhaust. The males are described as white, medium build, between 5’5″ and 6′ feet tall. One male was wearing a toque or hat. The second male was wearing a light coloured sweater with 3 large horizontal dark blue stripes across the front. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Murray at the SSPS Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 775-3311 or (705) 436-2141 ext. 1009 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).