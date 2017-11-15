A Very Important Star Wars: The Last Jedi Update

We’re just over a month away from the release of the next chapter in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Nerds everywhere are wondering what’s up with a new IMAX poster for the film that recently emerged.

As you can see, Daisy Ridley’s Rey character is wearing a red cloak, a colour that’s historically been linked to the dark side of The Force in the films. From Darth Vader and Kylo Ren’s lightsabers, to the Emperor’s Imperial Guards, red is of the dark side. So, what could it mean? Trailers have indicated that Rey will face some temptation to crossover to the dark side…

Here’s a look at the poster. Draw your own conclusions and try to relax for the next month.