A Twenty Dollar Scam Out of Orillia

A warning from Orillia OPP after two reports of an older guy trying to pull a fast one. Over the course of one day, Tuesday, Orillia OPP were contacted about two similar sounding scams. An older European-sounding man approaching victims in a local business parking lot with claims the victim dropped a twenty dollar bill. Cops say when the con man goes to put the money in the victim’s wallet for them, he swipes an ATM card at the same time. The victim will later discover money missing from their bank account. The OPP say debit cards have gotten a lot more sophisticated lately, but you still have to protect your PIN. The OPP continue investigating these reports, and ask if anyone has information that could be helpful, or if someone was a victim, they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.