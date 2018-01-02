A ‘Tweet’ Of Thanks To Clearview Firefighters

Nice thank you ‘tweet’ sent to Clearview Firefighters Monday night.

There’s not enough words to describe my gratitude to your staff. I know I wouldn’t be around if not for their quick work. Thank you, thank you, thank you from me and my family!! — John deRuiter (@gjohnderuiter) January 2, 2018

Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says this goes back to December 28, and a ‘tiered’ medical call to a home in Dunedin…

The man was semi-conscious when paramedics arrived. They stabilized him and took him to hospital. Shewell says it speaks to the spirit of co-operation between his crews and Simcoe County Paramedics…