Listen Live

A ‘Tweet’ Of Thanks To Clearview Firefighters

Man grateful for their prompt response

By News

Nice thank you ‘tweet’ sent to Clearview Firefighters Monday night.

Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says this goes back to December 28, and a ‘tiered’ medical call to a home in Dunedin…

The man was semi-conscious when paramedics arrived. They stabilized him and took him to hospital. Shewell says it speaks to the spirit of co-operation between his crews and Simcoe County Paramedics…

 

Related posts

Last Year Was The Safest On Record For Airline Passengers

The Rap Sheet

New Year, New You: Motivation to Quit Smoking from the SMDHU

Woman Dies In Tottenham House Fire

New Year’s Message from Mayor Jeff Lehman

New Year’s Message from Governor General Julie Payette

What’s Open and Closed – New Year’s Day

URGENT: Barrie’s 20th Downtown Countdown

Where To Ring in The New Year