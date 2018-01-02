A ‘Tweet’ Of Thanks To Clearview Firefighters
Man grateful for their prompt response
Nice thank you ‘tweet’ sent to Clearview Firefighters Monday night.
There’s not enough words to describe my gratitude to your staff. I know I wouldn’t be around if not for their quick work. Thank you, thank you, thank you from me and my family!!
— John deRuiter (@gjohnderuiter) January 2, 2018
Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says this goes back to December 28, and a ‘tiered’ medical call to a home in Dunedin…
The man was semi-conscious when paramedics arrived. They stabilized him and took him to hospital. Shewell says it speaks to the spirit of co-operation between his crews and Simcoe County Paramedics…