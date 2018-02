Support free music education programming for the community while having a “swinging” good time! All you can eat pancake supper followed by a swing dance led by the Skyliners’ Big Band. Intro Dance lesson provided. supper seats between 5 and 7, dance 7-9. $10 supper, $15 dance, $20 both. Kids 1/2 price. Tickets at door, by phone or by email. 705.726.1511/music@collierunited.ca

TUES, FEB 13TH 5PM