A Stolen Car With Stolen Gas in the Tank

Police say a man stole a car, then the gas to fill it up. A suspect was caught on camera, filling the tank at a Bryne Drive and Ardagh Road gas bar back on May 31st. Police suspect the car he was driving is stolen, adding the guy didn’t pay for the gas either. The stolen vehicle is described as:

Grey, 2007 Chevrolet Malibu

Sedan style, four-door

Ontario licence plate – CAVF231

Missing tire hubcaps – on the drivers side

The Suspect is described as:

Male, white (30 – 38yrs.)

Thin build

Dark hair – shaved head and goatee

Large tattoo on right forearm

Wearing a red t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe on the sides and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Thanasse at 705-725-7025, ext. 2543, cthanasse@barriepolice.ca, Constable Coniglione at 705-725-7025, ext.2629, mconiglione@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.