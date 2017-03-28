A Stabbing, A Concealed Weapon And Missing Meatballs

South Simcoe Police investigating a stabbing in Bradford. A 26 year old man suffered a chest wound Monday night when confronted by another man as he left a restaurant at Holland Street and Simcoe Road. Both had left the scene by the time police arrived. The victim found a short time later at his home and taken to hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury. Police think he and the suspect had an ongoing dispute. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 (TIPS)

In Midland, a 38 year old man has been charged weapons-related offences. Town police were called to a downtown location Monday night for reports of a man waving a gun. They met with a man who claimed to be a victim and advised he did not need assistance. Witnesses told officers this man was the suspect. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

Barrie Police are trying to track down five pounds of bacon, five pounds of meatballs and two 500-gram blocks of cheese taken overnight Saturday from a ‘chip’ truck on Hart Drive. It appears the thief broke in through the service window then rummaged through the freezer and refrigerator. Anyone who may have information should contact PC M Hankin of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2642, email at mhankin@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).