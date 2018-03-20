A Sprung Spring Means for an Easter Food Drive

The changing of the season brings with it the launch of the Barrie Food Bank Spring Food Drive. This year, the social service is looking to raise 75,000 pounds of food by the end of April. Food bank usage continues to rise, close to 2,800 people a month relying on it. Last year, 5,300 children were among those served. Donations of food can be made at any grocery store in the Barrie area, while financial donations can be made at www.barriefoodbank.org. Tax receipts provided.