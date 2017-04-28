A Shoplifting Arrest Made Possible By Outlet Mall Customers

Some customers helped nab one of three shoplifting suspects in Cookstown. Around 6:30 Thursday evening, three people went into the Sunglass Hut at the Tanger Outlet Mall, and police say while one suspect distracted the clerk, the other two stole several pairs of glasses. The clerk and two customers ran after the suspects, and were able to hold one until police got there. A 46-year-old Montreal man was taken into custody for a short time, as it turns out he was also wanted by Peel Regional Police. Anyone with information on the other two suspects can contact the South Simcoe Police Service.