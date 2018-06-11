Listen Live

A Series of ‘Stranger Things’ Books Is On The Way

A Prequel Novel Will Tell The Story Of Eleven's Mother

Good news for fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things: the streaming service has teamed up with Penguin Random House for a series of books based on its hit sci-fi show. Deadline reports that the first two books will be a behind-the-scenes companion book and a book for young readers.

A third book, a prequel novel by author Gwenda Bond, will tell the story of Eleven’s mother and the MKUltra program. The first release is reportedly titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion.

 

More releases are planned for 2019 and beyond.

The third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things is set to arrive sometime in early 2019.

