A “Safety Plan” Is Standard Practice for South Simcoe Police Service

It’s something you never hope to need, but would be grateful to have if you ever do: a safety plan from South Simcoe Police. In assisting victims of domestic abuse, the safety plan is standard. Detective Constable Kai Johnson has had a hand in helping prepare some safety plans, and says it can be extensive.

He adds it’s only one of many steps taken to assist these victims.

Not only does it serve to protect from further victimization, Detective Constable Johnson says these safety plan help build trust.

This safety plan is nothing new; Detective Constable Johnson says it has been standard practice longer than the seventeen years he’s been a police officer.