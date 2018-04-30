A Reminder To Stand By Your Pan Following Barrie Kitchen Fire

No major injuries after a kitchen fire in Barrie. One person was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation last evening, while Barrie fire is reminding folks that unattended cooking is the number one cause of residential fires, adding stand by your pan. Crews rushed to a Nina Cr. home around 11:00 last evening, met by the occupant who was already covered in soot from fighting the fire himself. Barrie Fire tells us there was heavy smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home on top of the damage done to the kitchen itself, after some stir fry was left unattended on the stove. If you have to walk away from the stove, set a timer or wear an oven mitt as a way of reminding you to get back in the kitchen ASAP. We’ve got a picture on our news page of the kitchen involved here.

Banner Photo courtesy Barrie Fire