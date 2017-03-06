A Record Setting Start To 2017

They’ve run the numbers and say February was a record breaker… and so was January. Environment Canada said today, last month was the warmest February ever recorded at five weather stations across the province, including Toronto’s Pearson airport. The weather service says the mean temperature across Ontario was 2 to 5 degrees above the average for this time of year too. While January started out with plenty of snowfall in these parts, Toronto saw a record lack of snow, with 3.6cm over a month that usually sees over 30. That breaks a record that has stood in the city since 1933. January was Barrie’s warmest since 2006. The weather service says for March, you should expect above average temperatures and precipitation too.