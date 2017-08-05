A Purrr-Fect Time to Adopt

It’s the last weekend to find a new four legged friend. The OSPCA Cat Adopt-a-Thon ends tomorrow, with Barrie’s office saying an influx of feline friends means you can walk away with a cat or kitten for just fifty bucks. They’ll be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated too. To view cats available for adoption, visit meetyourmatch.ontariospca.ca.

*Please note, despite banner photograph, cats do not come pre-toilet trained.