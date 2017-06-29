Who: the Midland Drive-in is hosting a fundraising event for Josh Landriault.

What: “A Night for Josh” a fund raising event to raise money for the Landriault family.

When: June 29th 2017, opens at 6:30pm

Where: Midland Drive-in, the city of Penetang

Why: He spent over a month at Holland Bloorview Rehab Hospital for Children so he can regain use of his right side which he lost all coordination of after the removal of the tumor . Josh is now undergoing his next rounds of chemo that will last for the next 6 months, hopefully clearing him of the cancer. What a better way to help support Josh and his family then a movie viewing for the community

More info:

The movie being shown will be “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

$25.00/ticket (includes “carload” admission, 4 small drinks and 2 medium buttered popcorn).

Come on out for lots of fun and see a great movie! The talented Emma Reynolds will be performing and “Make a Mess ~ on the Spot” will be on site to help us make a masterpiece for Josh! There will also be bouncy castles!

All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Landriault family.

Tickets are available at both the box office and concession stand or you can contact Stacey Cox @ 705-549-1359.