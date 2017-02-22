A Month Of Trump

It has been a month since Donald Trump took over at the White House – a tumultuous month in the eyes of many, exactly what has been needed in the minds of others. We brought Laurentian University Political Science Professor Dr Michael Johns in for an in-depth look at Trump’s first 30 days – his feud with the media, his growing frustration at not being able to run the country as he would his empire, the psychological profiles world leaders have drawn up on him and the good that has come out of all of this…

photo: Flickr via Internet