A Miami Vice Reboot is Coming

Vin Diesel has teamed up with Chris Morgan (one of the writers from the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise) to produce the revival. Diesel originally came up with the idea and pitched it directly to NBC’s Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. The project has been in the works for a few months now. There’s no word on whether Vin Diesel himself will star in the show.

Miami Vice originally aired on NBC from 1983-1989. It starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives with Miami’s Metro-Dade Police Department. The show got the movie treatment in 2006’s ‘Miami Vice’ starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.