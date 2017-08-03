Listen Live

A Miami Vice Reboot is Coming

dust off your pastel suits

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Some music to get you in the mood…

Vin Diesel has teamed up with Chris Morgan (one of the writers from the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise) to produce the revival. Diesel originally came up with the idea and pitched it directly to NBC’s Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. The project has been in the works for a few months now. There’s no word on whether Vin Diesel himself will star in the show.

Miami Vice originally aired on NBC from 1983-1989. It starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives with Miami’s Metro-Dade Police Department. The show got the movie treatment in 2006’s ‘Miami Vice’ starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

[via Hollywood Reporter]

Related posts

Chris Hardwick’s @midnight comes to an end

Arcade Fire’s Latest Marketing Stunt Is A List Of Outrageous Demands For ‘The Late Show’

WATCH: Coldplay’s Tribute to Chester Bennington

5 Netflix Canada Shows You May Have Missed

Gotham TV Show Reimagined as a Cartoon

There is a ‘Golden Ratio’ for the Perfect Cup of Coffee Every Time

WATCH: (If You Dare) New Full-Length Stephen King ‘IT’ Trailer

You can now eat “Trump Gummies”

Toronto Blue Jays to Raise Ticket Prices for 2018 Season