A Meteor Exploded Over Michigan Last Night

Residents of Detroit had to collectively change their underwear Tuesday night after what looked like a fireball lit up the night sky. Witnesses caught the event on dash cams. The National Weather Service Detroit confirmed on Twitter that a meteor had occurred. It blew up over Detroit with enough force to register as a 2.0 earthquake.

USGS confirms meteor occurred around 810pm, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake: https://t.co/ikp8BG4ITp #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

Here’s video of the meteor:

Did you see it? Dash cam by @z_lawler captures fireball meteor light up Michigan sky. pic.twitter.com/JvNXSQFtw1 — Kate Tillotson (@KateWWMT) January 17, 2018