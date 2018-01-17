Listen Live

A Meteor Exploded Over Michigan Last Night

It's a bird...it's a plane...it's a METEOR!

By Morning Show

Residents of Detroit had to collectively change their underwear Tuesday night after what looked like a fireball lit up the night sky. Witnesses caught the event on dash cams. The National Weather Service Detroit confirmed on Twitter that a meteor had occurred. It blew up over Detroit with enough force to register as a 2.0 earthquake.

Here’s video of the meteor:

 

