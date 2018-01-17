A Meteor Exploded Over Michigan Last Night
It's a bird...it's a plane...it's a METEOR!
Residents of Detroit had to collectively change their underwear Tuesday night after what looked like a fireball lit up the night sky. Witnesses caught the event on dash cams. The National Weather Service Detroit confirmed on Twitter that a meteor had occurred. It blew up over Detroit with enough force to register as a 2.0 earthquake.
USGS confirms meteor occurred around 810pm, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake: https://t.co/ikp8BG4ITp #miwx
Here’s video of the meteor:
Did you see it? Dash cam by @z_lawler captures fireball meteor light up Michigan sky. pic.twitter.com/JvNXSQFtw1
Incredible video of meteor in Detroit tonight. pic.twitter.com/YoY72bWFpV
