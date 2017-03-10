A Fall in The Jobless Rate Across the Land
Federal Unemployment Rate At Its Lowest in Two Years
Canada’s jobless rate dropped to its lowest point in more than two years in February. Got it here from statistics canada the federal unemployment rate fell to 6.6 per cent in February, about two tenths lower than the month before. Experts expected a mere 25 hundred jobs created coast-to-coast in February, but the economy added closer to 15,300. The provincial rate fell by the same amount to 6.2 per cent.