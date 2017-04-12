Listen Live

A Crib That Mimics Car Rides to Help Babies go to Sleep

There's nothing like a car ride to calm down a crying baby

By Morning Show, Tech, Uncategorized

I cannot be a passenger in a car for more than 20 minutes without nodding off. I’m not alone. The gentle rocking motion and hum of a car easily puts babies to sleep, which is why Ford Spain has created the “MAX Motor Dreams”. It’s a crib which duplicates the movements of a car, making it easier for parents to put their kids to sleep.

Using an app, parents drive around, recording the car’s motions and sounds. Then, the information is uploaded to the crib, which also has LED’s to copy street lights.

Related posts

‘Friends’ Musical Opening in New York This Fall

WATCH: David Letterman Calls Ticketmaster ‘beady-eyed, bloodthirsty weasels’

Guitarist J. Geils Dead at 71

WATCH: Orange Is the New Black Season 5 First Trailer

Five Cant-Miss Summer Concerts

Atlanta Braves Stadium Will Serve Beer Made with Baseball Bats

How to get Maple Leafs Playoff Tickets Today

WATCH: 100th Anniversary of Vimy Ridge

LISTEN: The Morning Crew Spoke with the Legendary Wendel Clark