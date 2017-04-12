A Crib That Mimics Car Rides to Help Babies go to Sleep

I cannot be a passenger in a car for more than 20 minutes without nodding off. I’m not alone. The gentle rocking motion and hum of a car easily puts babies to sleep, which is why Ford Spain has created the “MAX Motor Dreams”. It’s a crib which duplicates the movements of a car, making it easier for parents to put their kids to sleep.

Using an app, parents drive around, recording the car’s motions and sounds. Then, the information is uploaded to the crib, which also has LED’s to copy street lights.