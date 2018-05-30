A Challenging Career with Many Highs and Lows – Paramedic Services Week

Celebrating the work of paramedics this week during Paramedic Services Week. It’s been 20 years since Simcoe County’s Deputy Chief JC Gilbert signed up for duty…

Gilbert says it’s a challenging career, with many highs and lows, but there are many support services and peer support groups to help paramedics through the rough times…

We don’t often get to meet paramedics unless they’ve been called for help. Even then, it’s not a social call. That changes today Wednesday with displays and informal chats with the public at Georgian Mall and again Saturday at the Simcoe County Museum.

Mall Display

Wednesday, May 30

Georgian Mall, Barrie

Residents can learn more about Paramedic Services through ambulance tours, equipment displays and demonstrations as well as information on our Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) program information, and Community Paramedicine initiatives.

Meet the Fleet Day

Saturday, June 2 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Simcoe County Museum, Minesing

A family-friendly event, where residents will be provided with tours of our Paramedic Services vehicles, including ambulances, rapid response units, mobile command unit, UTV, public access defibrillator vehicle and more. Staff will be on-site to answer questions, lead tours and educate the public about the field of Paramedic Services.