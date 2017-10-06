A ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Is Officially In The Works

20th Century Fox has announced that everyone’s new favourite dysfunctional family will be hitting the big screen.

According to the series creator Loren Bouchard, the team behind the film understands how important it will be to get it right.

We’re still kicking around titles, but “Horseplay, the Horsening” is definitely in the running. https://t.co/hZfndfVcs2 — loren bouchard (@lorenbouchard) October 4, 2017

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” said Bouchard. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s—but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The Belcher family is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17, 2020.