Listen Live

A ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Is Officially In The Works

We're Finally Getting A Belcher Family Movie

By Entertainment

20th Century Fox has announced that everyone’s new favourite dysfunctional family will be hitting the big screen.

According to the series creator Loren Bouchard, the team behind the film understands how important it will be to get it right.

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” said Bouchard. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s—but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The Belcher family is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17, 2020.

Related posts

Queen Release New Versions Of “We Are The Champions” And “We Will Rock You”

Watch: Trailer For Conor McGregor Documentary “Notorious” Released

Tommy Lee Jones Hated Working with Jim Carrey on ‘Batman Forever’

Rock Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees

Jared Leto Will Play Hugh Hefner In New Biopic

WATCH: Harrison Ford Forgets Ryan Gosling’s Name

Tom Petty Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

New Kings of Leon Video

Netflix To Put $500 Million In To Canadian Content